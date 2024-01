Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have separated reportedly, the buzz is that Malla and Arjun have called it quits months back and they only reconciled to work on their relationship. But lately, they haven't made any public appearances together and this only speculated that they have once again parted ways. Malaika and Arjun who happily post pictures of them together, especially on some special occasions gave a miss of wishing their fans Christmas and New Year. Arjun was vacationing away from town with his sister Anshula Kapoor and Malaika was her le with her friends. As the rumour of their separation is making headlines, the paparazzi spotted Malaika secretly visiting Arjun Kapoor's house and fans are wondering what's their relationship status for now. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor almost parted ways few months ago? One of them is not ready to give commitment

Watch the video of Malaika Arora secretly visits beau Arjun Kapoor's house amid breakup rumours.

Well, it takes a lot to maintain a relationship and some ups and downs often occur in every relationship, Malaika and Arjun are human too. As Malla was spotted outside Arjun's house, fans noticed that the actress looked unusual herself and claimed she looked sad and questioned if they have actually parted ways. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, makes her Instagram account public; posts a heartwarming picture with her hubby

Malaika Arora subtly hinted at her separation with Arjun Kapoor when asked about second marriage plans

On her show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Malaika was asked about her marriage plans amid her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's second marriage with Sshura Khan, where she said 'koi hoga you kar lungi'. And added the phrase' Once bitten twice shy'. This led to the huge speculation of all is not well between Malaika and Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor is not ready for marriage

The actor had recently made his appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 where he was asked about his marriage plans and he mentioned that it would be unfair to talk about his relationship without his partner's presence. Last year he had said he has no plans for marriage.

Watch the video of Malaika Arora