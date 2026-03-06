Amid dating rumours, Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan spotted together at Chennai wedding reception

Vijay Thalapathy has been making headlines recently due to his personal life. His wife, Sangeetha, has reportedly filed for divorce, claiming that the actor was cheating on her with an actress. Meanwhile, Vijay recently attended a wedding in Chennai with Trisha Krishnan, fuelling dating rumours.

South Indian superstar and politician Vijay recently became the talk of the town when he attended a wedding ceremony in Chennai with actress Trisha Krishnan. The marriage was of the son of Kalpathi Suresh, who is the owner of AGS Entertainment. Both the actors arrived at the ceremony in the same car, videos and pictures of which quickly went viral on social media. On the stage too, Vijay and Trisha stood together and wished the newlyweds with bouquets of flowers. Seeing this, there was a lot of discussion among the fans and social media users.

Vijay-Trisha Krishnan spotted together at wedding

People also liked the style of Vijay and Trisha at the wedding ceremony. Vijay was wearing a traditional silk veshti with a silk shirt, which is the traditional attire of South India. At the same time, Trisha wore a beautiful silk saree matching the same color. The matchy look of both has attracted the attention of the people. As soon as the pictures and videos of the ceremony surfaced, they started getting shared on Instagram, X (Twitter) and other social media platforms.

Why is Vijay-Trisha's recent video trending on social media?

However, this wedding appearance took place at a time when Vijay is also in the discussion about his personal life. Recently, there were reports that his wife Sangeetha has levelled some serious personal allegations against him. She claimed that the actor has been cheating on her with another woman who is an actress. She did not take the name but the internet immediately started pairing Vijay and Trisha. Because of this, there was already a lot of discussion about Vijay on social media. In such a situation, reaching the wedding ceremony with Trisha in the same car was a surprise for many. After this incident, there has been a storm on social media.

Fans loved the duo's cute banter and adorable behaviour. Despite Vijay's personal controversies, his presence at the event and his appearance with Trisha became a trending topic on social media.

All about Vijay and Trisha’s films

Vijay and Trisha have worked together in many films. These include films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo. These two films are always loved by the audience. After 15 years, both of them worked together in the film Leo, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Currently, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his next film Jana Nayagan, the release of which is reportedly delayed due to some certification issues.

