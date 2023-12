Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been the talk of the town. They are reportedly dating each other and have been spotted together on vacations. However, none of them had ever confirmed their relationship status. But their spottings together have raised these questions. Recently, during their appearance in Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya Panday was seen blushing when Aditya's name was taking. She also tried a lot to dodge the question about her relationship with Aditya. Ananya was seen on the show with Sara Ali Khan. Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen this season with Arjun Kapoor. He said that whenever he hears Ananya's name all he can think of is joy and happiness. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel now. Follow for all the latest Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Amid dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi says he keeps personal life private because 'Nazar lag jaati hai'

These statements from the actors have almost confirmed the doubts of many people. Now, Ananya has opened up about being on dating apps and social media amidst rumours of dating Aditya. Speaking to India Today, she said she is not on any dating apps and will never talk about her relationship on social media. Also Read - Alleged lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday head for a New Year vacay; fans feel they will end up getting married

Ananya Panday reveals why she is not on any dating apps

She also said that she would get possessive if her partner liked some other girl's hot pictures on social media. She added that she does not have any fake Instagram account to stalk other people. She also said that she cannot fake a relationship status for the sake of social media. Also Read - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan movie review: Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh take you inside the unfiltered world of social media

Ananya and Aditya were recently spotted flying out of Mumbai and it seems it was for New Year's celebration. Earlier too, their pictures from their vacation had gone viral.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino. Ananya Panday on the other hand is enjoying the success of her film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film is streaming on Netflix and it also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.