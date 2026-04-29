Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Aditya Dhar's next ambitious venture planned for THIS year; Ranveer Singh remains his TOP choice?

Aditya Dhar is reportedly working on his next film. And, Ranveer Singh could be leading the ambitious project.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar - amid the massive success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 - feel like the perfect match in Indian showbiz industry. This is precisely when the buzz around this duo is hard to ignore. While Ranveer Singh brings unmatched energy and versatility on the big screen, Aditya Dhar is known for infusing sharp storytelling and a strong vision to each project he takes up. When they unite, they bring to the viewers a perfect balance between content and mass appeal. While the viewers love this collaboration, the industry is busy taking notes. Going by the recent success, viewers want this bankable jodi to offer more impressive projects - something they have already started working on.

Aditya busy with next project?

According to Pinkvilla, director Aditya Dhar is gearing up for his next big project. The portal has reported that the filmmaker is invested in a new idea and is happy converting it into a proper film. A source told the portal that Aditya is planning to take the project on floors by March 2027. "Aditya Dhar has cracked an idea and is currently working on it. He’s excited about the concept and is developing it actively, with a plan to start the film by March 2027,” the source was quoted as saying by thee portal. Even though the film is in its nascent stage, discussions are underway to get Ranveer Singh play the lead. If Ranveer gives his nod, this could emerge as one of the most interesting collaborations of the year 2027.

When Aditya Dhar lauded Ranveer Singh's commitment

In November 2025, Aditya - during the launch of the trailer of Dhurandhar - discussed about the team’s commitment. He was quick to focus on the fact that many cast and crew members, and lead actor Ranveer Singh, worked 16–18 hour days sans any complaints. While talking about the journey of Dhurandhar, Aditya had said that it made people eager to prove themselves after a five-year-long gap in his own filmmaking slate. “Every actor and every HoD gave their heart and soul. Everyone worked nonstop for one-and-a-half years,” he said.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection update

According to Sacnilk.com, on Day 41, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge managed to earn a net of Rs 1.35 Cr across 2,925 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collection amounts to Rs 1,356.07 Cr and total India net collection stands at Rs 1,132.99 Cr so far. Worldwide, the film collected Rs 0.25 Cr on Day 41, and its total overseas gross amounted to Rs 424.75 Cr so far. With this, the worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 1,780.82 Cr.

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