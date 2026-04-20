Amid Dhurandhar 2’s Box Office success, Bhooth Bangla proves Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan is Bollywood’s hit machine

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunited with Bhooth Bangla at the box office after 16 long years. Read on to know how their collaboration has been both impactful and successful.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bhooth Bangla may have received mixed reactions from the viewers, but that hasn’t negatively impacted its Box Office numbers. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film was successful in opening to the net collection of Rs 12.25 crore. Even though the film had officially hit theatres on April 17, its paid previews kicked off on the evening of April 16. From its paid previews, the film earned Rs 3.5 crore. Hence, its total net collection stood at Rs 15.75 crore. The film’s gross collection amounted to approximately Rs 18.90 crore. Amid Dhurandhar 2 massive success, the film's worldwide collection stood at Rs 23.90 crore.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on day 2?

Following an impressive opening on day 1, the film - which features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles - continued with its impeccable BO performance on day 2 as well. The film was successful in earning Rs 25.65 crore on Day 2. Bhooth Bangla’s producers were quick to take to X to reveal that the Akshay Kumar film successfully earned Rs 47.25 crore in India.

Bhooth Bangla BO day 3 update

On the first Sunday since it hit theatres, the Akshay Kumar starrer managed to get 11,682 shows in India. According to Sacnilk report, the film earned Rs 23 crore on day 3. With this earning, the film’s total India gross collections reached Rs 69.37 crore. Bhooth Bangla’s India net earnings stood at Rs 58 crore. With its overseas collections amounting to Rs 7 crore, the film’s overseas gross earnings amounted to Rs 26.50 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection amounts to rS 95.87 crore.

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned on day 4?

As of Day 4, the film ran across 2,300 shows and managed to collect a net of ₹0.29 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. With this, its total India gross collections stand at Rs 69.71 Cr and total India net at Rs 58.29 Cr so far.

How have Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s films performed at Box Office?

The director-actor duo had initially worked together in the 2000 cult film Hera Pheri. which became a box office success. The film had reportedly earned Rs 12.35 crore against its budget of Rs 7.50 crore. In 2005, they joined forces for Garam Masala, and earned Rs 29 crore against the approximate budget of Rs 17 crore. Next year in 2006, their film Bhagam Bhag too emerged as a box office hit. It earned Rs 40.37 crore against the budget of Rs 32 crore. Their other films - including Bhool Bhulaiyaa (earned Rs 49.09 crore against the budget of Rs 32 crore), De Dana Dan ( earned Rs 48.14 crore against Rs 60 crore budget), Khatta Meetha (earned Rs 39.13 crore against Rs 35 crore budget) - too did well.

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