Amid Dhurandhar success, Akshaye Khanna gets busy with..., VIRAL video reveals...

Riding high on the massive global success of his latest blockbuster Dhurandhar, actor Akshaye Khanna was recently spotted performing a traditional Vastu Shanti hawan at his private residence in Alibaug.

Famous for strongly protecting his personal space, Akshaye Khanna avoids social media and is rarely seen at public functions or industry events. In contrast to his peers, the actor prefers to let his work speak for itself, making such appearances particularly noteworthy for fans. Akshaye Khanna primarily works in Hindi films. Known for his acting versatility and strong portrayals, Khanna is a recipient of numerous accolades including two Filmfare Awards. As Dhurandhar maintains its amazing success at the box office, actor Akshaye Khanna commemorated the occasion personally by conducting a Vastu Shanti Hawan at his residence in Alibaug.

Glimpse of Akshaye Khanna's private life

It has been reported that priest Shivam Mhatre recently shared images from the religious ceremony on Instagram. The videos provided an uncommon look into the actor's typically very private life.

Akshaye's success from Dhurandhar

In recent years, Akshaye has subtly developed a remarkable portfolio, continually receiving acclaim for his subtle and impactful portrayals. Following a four-year hiatus, Khanna returned in supporting roles with action-comedy Dishoom and the 2017 thrillers Mom and Ittefaq, and received further praises for playing a defence lawyer in the legal drama Section 375 (2019) and a cop in the crime thriller Drishyam 2. Khanna then received widespread acclaim in 2025, with his portrayal of Aurangzeb in the historical action Chhaava. Through Dhurandhar, the actor has once more demonstrated why he is considered one of the most reliable talents in the field. His depiction of Rehman Dakait has become one of the film's major attractions. He has garnered acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Enhancing the film’s excitement is the track FA9LA, which has gained popularity on social media. Akshaye’s appearance in the performance has resonated with audiences. Fans have inundated social media with videos and responses, describing his performance as haunting, controlled, and memorable.

Nevertheless, as Dhurandhar keeps shattering box office records, Akshaye has upheld his trademark low profile.

What is Akshaye upto?

In the meantime, on the professional side, Akshaye will appear next in the continuation of Dhurandhar. The movie is said to be in post-production and is set to premiere in March 2026. The actor will appear in the Telugu movie Mahakali and in Drishyam 3 as well.

