Amid Dhurandhar success, Drishyam 3 producer takes THIS step against Akshaye Khanna: '2-3 saal tak ghar pe...'

There is a big controversy even before the starting of the shooting for Drishyam 3. The producer of Drishyam 3, Kumar Mangat Pathak makes some shocking revelation about Akshaye Khanna.

Trouble is clearly brewing even before Drishyam 3 goes on floors. The producer of Drishyam 3, Kumar Mangat Pathak, has sent a legal notice to the star actor Akshaye Khanna. He has made some grave allegations against Akshaye Khanna. Kumar Mangat has said that Akshaye Khanna has suddenly left the project and has made him incur heavy losses. Additionally, Kumar Mangat has said that Akshaye has now started to treat himself as a superstar and is taking the entire credit for the success of his movie Dhurandhar and is also claiming high remuneration for Drishyam 3.

What is Akhaye Khanna’s controversy for Drishyam 3?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kumar Mangat has stated that there was a proper agreement with Akshaye Khanna for Drishyam 3, and he even received his fees after some negotiations. He was even given an advance payment and his costumes were designed. But 10 days prior to shooting, he decided he would walk out of this film as well. He has dubbed this act highly unprofessional.

TRENDING NOW

The producer also disclosed that Akshaye Khanna wanted to wear a wig in the movie. Nevertheless, due to his bald appearance, Akshaye was told by the movie’s director, Abhishek Pathak, that his bald appearance was depicted in Drishyam 2, therefore, he was not supposed to wear a wig in Drishyam 3, thereby causing a contradiction in the movie’s story. Although Akshaye agreed to this at first, people close to him advised him to wear a wig.

Also Read Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna decided to EXIT Drishyam 3 due to THIS reason?

What did Kumar Mangat say about Akshaye Khanna?

Kumar Mangat spoke about his frustration with the behavior of Akshaye Khanna, saying, "There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behaviour. His energy on set is absolutely toxic. Section 375 got him recognition. Later, I signed him in Drishyam 2 (2022). He has got all the big offers only after Drishyam 2. Uske pehle woh 3-4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha."

After Dhurandhar success Akshaye Khanna’s attitude has changed

Finally, Kumar Mangat has clearly asserted that if Akshaye Khanna thinks he is a superstar, then he must produce a big-budget movie all alone. He has also joked that not a single one of Akshay’s solo productions will be able to generate even 50 crores of rupees in the Indian market. I his words, "If he thinks he has become a superstar, then he should try mounting a superstar budget film with some studio and see who greenlights his film with that kind of budget. Some actors do ensemble cast films and after those movies become big hits, they start thinking that they are the star. That’s exactly what has happened with him. He thinks he’s a superstar now. Success has gone into his head. He told us, ‘Dhurandhar is working because of me’. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked in favour of Dhurandhar." He further said, "Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not..."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more