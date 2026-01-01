Amid Dhurandhar wave, THIS Tamil film scores a stunning Box Office victory

Amid the successful run of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Vikram Prabhu's this Tamil movie has a stunning history at the box office. Read on.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been dominating the box office ever since its release. However, despite several new releases, tried to give competition to Dhurandhar but could not manage to hold its pace. But one among the new releases, which is a Tamil movie, has managed to hold its grip. The film has been earning well at the box office, scoring good numbers for itself despite being a small-budget movie. Guess which movie this is? It is none other than Sirai, the film which stars Vikram Prabhu and Anishma in the lead roles.

Sirai box office collection

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned 9 crore in just 7 days of release. On Wednesday, Sirai earned Rs 1.4 crore. The worldwide collection of the film stands at Rs 10.60 crore.

Day wise collection of Sirai

Day 1: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 2: Rs 0.9 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.8 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.2 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.35 crore

Day 7: Rs 1.4 crore

What is the budget of Sirai?

According to several reports, the movie has been mounted on a budget of Rs 3 crore. In just few days of release, the film started earning profits.

What is Sirai all about?

The movie is about a cop, who escorts a prisoner during a transfer from Vellore prison to Sivagangai court. This lead to an unexpected interaction between them. The movie stars Vikram Prabhu, S Rajapandi, Ananda, Anishma Anilkumar, Sushmitha Bhat, Ragu Esaki, Wenugopal Kesavan, LK Akshay Kumar and Harishankar Narayanan in key roles. The movie has been directed by Madhesh Manickam and produced by Seven Screen Studio. The movie had a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes.

The film, which garnered so much love from the critics, earned praise from popular filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham. The filmmaker said, “#Sirai- Such a good film. Really moved me to tears in many places. Loved all the characters and their performances which stayed with me after the film. @iamVikramPrabhu gave a staunch performance throughout the film. #LKAkshayKumar and #AnishmaAnilkumar’s acting captured their character’s innocence and emotions beautifully. My heartfelt wishes to the producer #SSLalitKumar for bringing us this gem. Director #SureshRajakumari imprisoned our hearts with his excellent debut. The message in the last scene was solid and very relevant. Tamil Cinema ending the year on a high-note.”

#Sirai- Such a good film. Really moved me to tears in many places. Loved all the characters and their performances which stayed with me after the film. @iamVikramPrabhu gave a staunch performance throughout the film. #LKAkshayKumar and #AnishmaAnilkumar’s acting captured their… — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) December 29, 2025

