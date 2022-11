Reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik being officially divorced have been doing the rounds of the internet for the past few days. There were reports that Shoaib cheated on Sania with a Pakistani model Ayesha Omar. Amid the divorce rumours, Sania and Shoaib will be seen together on their upcoming show called The Mirza Malik Show.

Pakistan's first Urdu OTT platform named Urduflix took to their official Instagram handle to make the announcement of Sania and Shoaib's new show. In the poster, Sania was seen resting her hand on Shoaib's shoulder while the latter stood their with folded hands. However, many fans felt that the two have shot for the show long time ago before trouble cropped between the two.

A couple of days ago, Shoaib Malik's pictures with Ayesha Omar have gone viral on social media. The reports claimed that Ayesha is the reason for the trouble in Shoaib and Sania's paradise. However, both Sania and Shoaib have maintained a stoic silence about their personal lives. As per multiple media reports, Sania has been reportedly living separately and is co-parenting her son Izhaan with Shoaib.

On the other hand, Ayesha and Shoaib worked with each other for a photo shoot almost a year back. It is being said that the two developed proximity during this time. Later, the Pakistan cricketer had also praised Ayesha in an interview saying that she helped him a lot with their photoshoot.

According to the reports, Sania and Shoaib has suggested the star couple are thinking about parting ways after 12 years of marriage. The duo got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. However, there is no confirmation as yet about the possible split though the duo's social media posts and cryptic captions suggest something is amiss.