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Amid Don 3 controversy and FWICE ban, Ranveer Singh to begin Pralay shoot in August 2026?

Pralay starring Ranveer Singh is reportedly moving ahead without delays despite the ongoing Don 3 controversy and FWICE directive, with the film expected to begin shooting in August 2026.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 28, 2026 1:16 PM IST
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Amid the ongoing controversy and legal tussle surrounding Don 3, Ranveer Singh’s other big project Pralay, is reportedly moving forward without any hurdles. According to a report in Bombay Times, the ambitious film remains on track and is expected to go on floors in August 2026. A source close to the project dismissed concerns over the non-cooperation directive issued by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), calling it “unlawful.” The source told the publication, “Everything is in order and running as planned. FWICE's unlawful directive has had no impact on the film whatsoever. Pralay will go on floors in August.”

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Ranveer to begin Pralay shoot amid Don 3 row?

Pralay will mark the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Jai has previously assisted his father and worked on several other projects, and expectations are high for his first independent outing.

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Ranveer Singh banned by FWICE

The clarification comes just days after FWICE announced its directive against Ranveer during a press conference linked to the Don 3 controversy. While many reports referred to it as a “ban,” the federation later clarified that they cannot officially impose a ban on any actor.

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The Don 3 drama has been making headlines for weeks. Reports suggest that Ranveer’s team had tried to resolve the matter earlier this year by offering Excel Entertainment ₹10 crore upfront, along with a ₹25 crore discount on any future film with them outside the Don franchise. However, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly turned down the offer, citing significant financial and professional damage caused by repeated delays and uncertainty.

About Don 3

Don 3 was officially announced in 2023 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The project faced multiple delays before reports emerged that Ranveer had exited the film just before shooting was set to begin.

While the Don 3 chapter remains messy, it seems Pralay is progressing smoothly for now. Fans will be watching closely to see how both situations unfold in the coming months.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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