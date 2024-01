Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his family have been in the news for their personal life. There are rumours which state that all is not well in the Bachchan household and netizens seem to be worried for them. As per rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has an alleged rift with her in-laws. Well, on this date neither Amitabh nor his family members have spoken anything about their family feud rumours. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan raises curiosity of netizens as he shares throwback picture with Rekha in the background

But, recently, Big B has shared a cryptic note amid their family fiasco. Yes, you read that right! On January 24, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (previously known as Twitter) and spoke about the power of time. Big B did not clarify his take or the context behind his tweet which he shared. Moreover, he took to his blog and shared that he was running late for his work. He even apologized to his fans. He 'I am late and work is calling me urgently .. so I beg to be excused .. I shall endeavour to fill in the blanks soon .. Apologies.' Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: After backlash, netizens are now all praise for Prabhas' movie Adipurush - Know why

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's note

T 4900 - समय बड़ा बलवान ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2024

For the uninitiated, there were rumorus that there are issues between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and. The much-in-love couple was spotted together on several occasions, but netizens felt that something was off between the two. Moreover, there were rumors that Aishwarya had moved out of the Bachchan residence, Jalsa and was staying with her daughter Aaradhya.

On January 22, Amitabh Bachchan attended the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir along with his son Abhishek Bachchan. On the work front, Big B was seen hosting KBC and to the game show.