Bollywood celebs posted several pictures inform their New Year 2024 celebrations that went viral on social media. But one family from the B Town that chose to keep their New Year 2024 celebrations is the Bachchan family. However, Amitabh Bachchan posted one picture on his Instagram account to share that he feels the same despite the New Year and spent his first day of the New Year in quiet contemplation. Big B's post grabbed a lot of attention and his fans showered all the love on the megastar. While this post once again grabs eyeballs amid the rumours of the feud in the Bachchan family. Sharing his super cool picture, Big B wrote, " 1.1.24 .. felt odd writing the date .. but a day all the same .. spent in quiet contemplation .."

There have been a lot of reports that all that all is not well in the Bachchan family, especially between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Lately both the mother and daughter went missing from Aaradhya Bachchan’s annual day event where Big B, Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda arrived with Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves the Bachchan household and is staying separately?

There were claims made by entertainment portals that Ash has left Bachchan home and is staying separately, but both Ash and Abhi squashed their divorce rumours by arriving together not once but twice for daughter Aaradhya's school function.

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Prateeksha Bungalow to his daughter Shweta Bachchan?

A few weeks ago there was also a buzz that Shweta Bachchan has permanently shifted into her parents home, and Big B has gifted his daughter his first bungalow. This news bought a lot of appreciation for the megastar as it's a good change to give daughters equal share of property along with sons, as per parents will.

Watch the video of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan quashing their divorce rumours.