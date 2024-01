Bollywood cutest and mature couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently in the news due to family feud rumours. Netizens are concerned about their relationship after news of Aishwarya staying separately with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan went viral on social media. Aishwarya and Abhishek walked down the aisle in Mumbai in 2007. Well, post-wedding Aishwarya has not crossed paths with her alleged boyfriend Salman Khan. Tiger 3-star Salman maintains a cordial relationship with Abhishek. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about the ugly politics she faced in Bollywood being an outsider [Watch]

Recently, Salman Khan's rare comment about Aishwarya's marriage has gone viral on social media. In a 2010 interview, Salman expressed his happiness about Aishwarya marrying Abhishek. Salman had appeared on Aapki Adalat show and said that many years have gone by and she is somebody's wife. Salman added that he is happy that she is married to Abhishek and he thinks that Abhishek is a great guy. This is the best thing that any ex-boyfriend would want. Well, the chunk from the interview has been gaining a lot of attention due to Bachchan family feud rumours. Also Read - Amid family feud rumours, Amitabh Bachchan begs to be excused in a cryptic note

Watch the video of Salman Khan

On the work front, Salman was seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 17. He also has The Bull with Karan Johar in the pipeline. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Rashami Desai: Celebrities who have faced body shaming