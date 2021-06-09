Amid his legal battle with Salman Khan, KRK praises Vivek Oberoi for speaking 'pure truth' about Bollywood

A few days ago, filed a defamation case against Kamaal R Khan aka KRK following the release of his new film Radhe. While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human. Amid his legal battle with Salman, KRK has praised for speaking 'pure truth' about the Bollywood industry. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ajay Devgn not keen on OTT releases, KRK's prediction for Sooryavanshi, 83, Bell Bottom and more

In his recent interview, Vivek has called out Bollywood for refusing to acknowledge the bad side of the Hindi film industry saying that it has displayed ostrich syndrome even after the untimely death of .

"We have our good side, but we refuse to acknowledge our bad side. For any individual, industry, or fraternity to flourish, one needs to know ke hum mein kitni khamiyan hain, our mistakes and the wrongs of the industry. But we have a little bit of ostrich syndrome. Because we don't acknowledge that hamari industry mein kuch gadbad hai. Last year, there was a major tragedy in our industry. Then also nobody wanted to really and truly acknowledge that there is something systematically wrong (in the industry), and just wanted to write it off ke ek incident hogaya," Vivek told Hindustan Times.

Reacting to Vivek's comments against Bollywood, KRK showers praises on the actor for speaking the truth. "Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is brilliant and pure truth. Keep it up," he tweeted. In another tweet he said, "Dear friends Bollywood Wala, if you are fed up of bhaigiri in the Bollywood then pls speak up. Please speaks without fear. It’s just a fear otherwise nobody can damage your career. Jiske Apne career Ke Laale Pade Hain, Woh Apka Career Kaise Damage Kar Degaa Yaar."

KRK's tweet came at a time when he has been involved in a legal battle with Salman Khan. Taking their public feud a notch higher, KRK had recently taken a dig at Salman and by conducting a poll on Twitter. Without taking anyone's name, KRK asked, "Kya Chirkut singer Bollywood Ke Lafange Ki Chaat Raha Hai, Taaki Film Main Ek Song mil Jaye?" It was pretty evident to whom KRK was calling 'Chirkut Singer' and 'Bollywood Ka Lafanga.'

In the latest development, Salman has requested the court to initiate contempt action against Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory statements despite the court asking him to not do so.