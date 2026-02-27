Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, are Thalapathy Vijay and Wife Sangeetha heading for DIVORCE? Here’s what we know

Amid Jana Nayagan censor row, Thalapathy Vijay and his wife are heading for a divorce. Reportedly, Sangeetha revealed that both of them have been living separately for over two years and have filed for divorce on that ground.

Thalapathy Vijay Divorce: Actor and political leader Thalapathy Vijay has made news for a very personal reason. According to reports, his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court, sparking a lot of discussion in the political and film industries. Despite Vijay's enormous fame, the couple kept their private lives hidden from the public for many years. Because of this, supporters who have always thought of him as a kind family man are surprised by this legal action.

Vijay-Sangeetha were living apart for 2 years?

According to Cinema Vikatan, Sangeetha revealed that both of them have been living separately for over two years and have filed for divorce on that ground. The lawsuit has been filed with the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court, and the next hearing is scheduled on April 20.

Both Vijay and Sangeetha are scheduled to attend the proceedings. A void this long indicates that the move was not sudden, but rather a result of a protracted period of distance. Early phases of family court proceedings frequently investigate opportunities for reconciliation, but this step implies that the situation has been difficult for some time.

Turmoil in Vijay's life

This development occurs at a time when Vijay has already made a significant political move by joining Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. The criticism of his actions has risen since he transitioned from the film industry to full-time public life.

He's been dealing with ongoing political and professional difficulties in recent months. He is now a political leader with rising public expectations in addition to being a movie star, so every development becomes a topic of discussion. Although his supporters are still there, it is obvious that the pressure on him has increased.

Jana Nayagan censor row

Amid all of this, the censorship process is also posing challenges for his much-anticipated film, Jana Nayagan. The movie under H. Vinoth's direction has become a major project which all stakeholders consider as a vital point in Vijay's filmmaking career.

His list of worries has expanded because the censorship problem has introduced new challenges to his work. Fans are closely monitoring both the court case and the cinematic situation, which they consider to be actual events.

Vijay looks to be negotiating one of the most difficult times of his public life, with personal, political, and cinematic issues all clashing at once.

