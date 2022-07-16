Amid Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy rumours, astrologer predicts Tiger 3 actress will take 2 years sabbatical to focus on her baby

Amid Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pregnancy rumours, Bollywood astrologer Sanjay B Jumaani has predicted that Katrina is likely to welcome her first child with Vicky in 2023. He also said that the Tiger 3 actress will take two years sabbatical to look after her baby.