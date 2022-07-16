has been away from the limelight for quite a while now. Her absence has made fans specualte that the Tiger 3 actress might be pregnant with her first child. She has flown to Maldives with , who were joined by Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. She was spotted wearing a loose T-shirt which added fuel to the speculations. Amid pregnancy rumours, Bollywood astrologer Sanjay B Jumaani has predicted that Katrina is likely to welcome her first child with Vicky in 2023. He also said that Katrina will take two years sabbatical to look after her baby. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal getting colour shamed, Arjun Kapoor being body shamed and more Bollywood stars who were trolled for their looks

"She is in her 40th year now and by that, she can deliver this year too. But mostly, it will be next year. She is a No 7 and 2023 adds up to 7. So whatever I am saying is in conjunction with his numbers," Jumaani told TOI. "Katrina is also likely to keep her career at the backseat for the next two years and focus on her baby," he added.

Back in 2010, Katrina had said that she dreams of being married and having kids and living happily ever after. Vicky and Katrina got married in December last year in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The very intimate wedding ceremony was attended only by their closest friends and family members. After the ceremony, they headed to the Maldives for a honeymoon and returned to Mumbai in just a few days. The couple also rented an apartment in the Juhu area of Mumbai after their marriage in December.

Now, it remains to be seen if the rumours of Katrina being pregnant turns out to be true, hence fulfulling her life goals that she always dreamt of. Last month, it was reported that Katrina had tested positive for Covid-19. According to reports, she could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from the virus.