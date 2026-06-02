Amid Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen breakup, know about the actress' wedding plans

Year after Sushmita Sen was slammed for being called "gold digger" due to her relationship with Lalit Modi, the popular businessman has defended the former Miss Universe during a recent interview.

Amid Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen breakup, know why her wedding plans went VIRAL

A recent candid chat with businessman Lalit Modi has left many surprised, especially the part wherein he defended Sushmita Sen. For the unversed, she was once referred to as a "gold digger" when her relationship with Modi went public about four years back. Lalit has explained how Sushmita was "very special" to him and still a "dear friend". He also spoke at length about the nature of their bond and why things went wrong. Lalit Modi told Humans of Bombay, "Sushmita was very special to me; she made me grow into a lot of things that I am today, and was extremely special. She was very much part of my life at that time, and would have been. It was just the distances were too much for us. Her career was in India, my life was in London. But it was a very, very special relationship, and I have the fondest memories of her." Lalit also called Sushmita a "very, very dear friend". "I just wish her all the best. She's an amazing lady and what she has done for two girls, Rene and Alisah - it's amazing. She is a very special lady."

Know about Sushmita Sen's wedding plans

Last year, Sushmita Sen went live on Instagram and reacted to some of her fans' questions during a Q&A session. The actress had revealed during the session about her presence at a wedding in Jaipur. That's when a fan asked her about her wedding plans. And Sushmita shared that she is keen on getting married but needs to find the right person for it. Sushmita Sen opened up about marriage plans. During the Instagram Live session. She said, "I also want to get married. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layek. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge."

Know more about Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship

Sushmita Sen was reportedly earlier in a relationship with IPL founder and former Chairman Lalit Modi. Modi had declared his relationship with Sushmita in 2022. He had put out photos from their Maldives and Sardinia vacation and wrote, “Back in London after an amazing global tour with my families and my better half @sushmitasen47. A new beginning, a new life. Over the moon.” His Instagram bio at the time had also mentioned that he was in relationship with Sen. Reason? He referred to Sushmita as her as his 'partner in crime.'

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