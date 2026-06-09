Amid massive success of System, Harman Baweja prepares big surprise for fans

As Baweja Studio's System gets ranked as the No. 1 in non-English language film category worldwide and the No. 2 most-watched movie globally on Prime Video, we tell you what's keeping Harman Baweja busy these days.

Harman Baweja has a reason to rejoice because System has emerged as Prime Video's No. 1 non-English film worldwide. Reacting to the film's remarkable success, Baweja told a news portal that he also believed in the fact that stories that carry conscience are indeed "powerful entertainment". The recent achievement is important because it marks another big win for the producer, whose recent releases won several hearts across leading streaming platforms. Following Mrs. on ZEE5 and Haq on Netflix, System had been successful in enjoying an impressive hat-trick of films across three major OTT giants.

System - which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - is a social drama and legal thriller. It features Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker in crucial roles. The film has been co-written and produced by Harman Baweja. In a recent interview to Bollywood Hungama, Harman said, “As a writer and producer, there is no bigger thrill than watching a story you’ve believed in so deeply travel across borders and connect with audiences around the world. I am deeply grateful to the incredible team at Prime Video. Their conviction, passion and commitment to the film have been extraordinary. They championed System with unwavering belief and have been exceptional partners in taking this story to audiences across the globe. This achievement belongs as much to them as it does to all of us who made the film. Huge love as well to our director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, our exceptional cast led by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, and every single member of the cast and crew who poured their heart into this film. At Baweja Studio, we have always believed that stories with conscience can also be powerful entertainment. The success of Mrs., Haq and now System only strengthens our belief that authentic, human stories can resonate far beyond borders.”

Baweja Studio is currently on several important projects including Captain India. It has been directed by Shimit Amin and features Kartik Aaryan. Its next project is Jugaadu, which features Ishaan Khatter; and an upcoming feature directed by Vikas Bahl, which features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaya Bachchan. Another interesting project up his sleeve is KLIP, KLIP. For the unversed, this is a micro-drama platform which has been founded by filmmaker Vicky Bahri, actor-producer Harman Baweja and Dev Gupta. For Harman Baweja, whose journey spans acting, producing and developing content across formats, the rise of micro-dramas is indeed important. It represents an evolution of storytelling rather than a departure from it. As audiences continue to seek flexibility in how they consume content, platforms like KLIP are exploring ways to deliver compelling narratives that fit naturally into their daily routines.

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