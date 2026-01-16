Amid Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush wedding rumours, know what the age difference between Sita Raman actress and Tere Ishk Mein actor is

Recent reports claim that Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush are planning to get married on February 14. Read on to know more about them.

A lot is happening in the Bollywood and South Indian film industries. There are speculations regarding the affair between Mrunal and Dhanush. However, in an interview given in August 2024, the actress had already reacted to these rumors. In a talk with Only Kollywood, she had explicitly stated that she regards the actor as just a good friend. She had also mentioned that they are only friends. However, there has been no confirmation about the two's relationship.

Is Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush to get married?

Now, recent reports are claiming that the two can plan to get married on February 14. According to reports, the wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. At the moment, neither the two actors nor their teams have reacted to this viral news. Both have been trying their best to keep their personal lives away from the media. That is why every new report increases the curiosity of the people.

What is the age difference between Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush?

While the actor's fans are happy to see him in love again, there is also a discussion about the age difference between the two on social media. The actor is almost nine years older than the actress. The actor was born on 28 July 1983 and is currently 42 years old. The actress was born on August 1, 1992, and recently turned 33.

All about Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's love story

There are many rumors about the love story of both of them. A post on the social media platform Reddit revealed that the two have a Spotify playlist created together, further fuelling speculation of their relationship. According to a report by News18 Shosha, the two came close amid a busy shooting schedule and started spending time with each other. The report also said that they do not want to make their relationship public at the moment.

When did Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur first meet?

According to reports, the two first met during an event in the South. At that time, the actress was constantly travelling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for work. After the success of the film Sita Ramam, new opportunities opened up for her in the South Indian industry. She is currently shooting for Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh. It is being said that friendship turned into love during this period, but the official confirmation is yet to be made.



