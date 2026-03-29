Amid ongoing controversy, Anurag Dobhal welcomes first child with Ritika Chauhan, shares emotional note: ‘Doosra janam mere bache ke liye’

Anurag Dobhal is currently recovering after a serious accident, amidst this, this YouTuber is blessed with a baby. Read on to know more.

Anurag Dobhal, who is a popular YouTuber and former contestant of Bigg Boss 17, recently became a father. He is currently recovering after a serious accident, but in the meantime, happiness has come knocking at his house. His wife, Ritika Chauhan, gave birth to a baby. It is not yet clear whether the baby is a boy or a girl, but his fans are very happy with this news. This good news has come at a time when Anurag's life was going through a lot of difficulties.

Anurag Dibhal welcomes first child

Ritika shared the news on her Instagram story. She said that on March 27, 2026, which was the auspicious day of Ram Navami, she received this precious gift from God. Ritika shared a cute picture of the baby's feet and wrote, "On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our precious gift." After this post, fans and followers on social media congratulated them and wished them good luck for their new journey.

What did Anurag Dobhal say about the baby?

An emotional video of him after the baby's birth has also surfaced, in which he is seen holding his baby for the first time. In this video, he becomes very emotional and calls it a special moment of his life.

It can be seen in the video that Anurag is still injured and is not able to walk properly, so he is taken inside the hospital with the help of a wheelchair. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye. His accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when his car hit the divider. He is currently undergoing treatment and recovering well. Meanwhile, this happiness that came to his house has brought a new hope for him and his fans.

How is Anurag Dobhal now?

For the last few weeks, Anurag Dobhal was constantly in the news, but the reason was not good. He had said in a video that he was suffering from depression and had levelled serious allegations against his family. Apart from this, he also tried to commit suicide and had a major accident some time ago, after which he had to be admitted to the hospital. His wife, Ritika, visited him in the hospital, and the video of that time also went viral on social media.

He has been sharing regular health updates with her fans. A few days ago, he posted a video in which he wrote that maybe he will be able to walk again in life or not.

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