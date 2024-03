Katrina Kaif is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She has a huge fan following and people love her for her beauty. She has the most elegant and pretty outfits. Katrina got married to Vicky in 2021 and it was the biggest news for everyone. They make for an adorable couple and it is always a treat to watch them together. It has been more than two years since they are married and as usual, social media is speculating about their pregnancy. Recently, Katrina was spotted at the airport wearing a white polka dot dress and people felt she is pregnant. It is being said that she is pregnant with her first child with Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - Suhana Khan to Kriti Sanon: Bollywood actresses' morning skincare routine for glowing skin

However, none of them have confirmed the news. Now, Katrina shared a selfie of hers in the same outfit on Instagram stories. She looked so pretty in the picture and her glowing skin made us say 'wow'. People have shared her picture on Twitter and wrote, "prettiest woman i've ever seen." Another user wrote, "Katrina, you so hawt!" Also Read - Farah Khan didn’t want to cast Katrina Kaif with Akshay Kumar in Tees Maar Khan; here's why

Well, she is just too pretty.

Recently, Katrina watched a Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in Delhi. She also shared pictures from the event there.

She wrote, "These girls ……All heart (white heart emoji) More power to you (high voltage emoji) #itskaytobeyou #upwarrioz (cricket game and lipstick emojis). And a wonderful time with the most charming Sharma family."

Katrina's films

Talking about her films, she was recently seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The movie got all the love and appreciation from the audience. It also did well at the box office. Post that, she was also seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

She was praised for her performance in the film. The film is also streaming on Netflix now. Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, there are various reports about film being shelved but nothing is confirmed.