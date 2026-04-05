Amid Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2's massive success, THIS surprise rival emerges silent winner in BO race

Dhurandhar 2 has broken many records and is still going strong at box office. However, with this, some other language films were also released, which are doing well in their respective regions. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and has been consistently performing well at the box office since then. The film has broken many records and is still going strong. However, with this, some other language films were also released, which are doing well in their respective regions. One of them is the Tamil film Youth, which is holding strong at the Tamil box office.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 17

If we talk about the collection of the 17th day, Dhurandhar 2 has continued to perform well. According to reports, the film earned around Rs 25 crore on the 17th day, as reported by Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film in India has reached close to Rs 985 crore. The film is still going strong and is getting a good response from the audience.

What is the story of Youth?

On the other hand, Tamil film Youth is also doing well in its place. The film is based on the story of today's young generation, showing the love story of a schoolboy. This is the reason why this film is especially liked by the youth and is earning good money in the theater.

Youth box office collection day 17

Talking about the collection of the 17th day, Youth earned about Rs 1.65 crore across 997 shows. With this, the total gross collection of the film has reached Rs 53.23 crore and the total net collection in Indiaions to Rs 46.39 crore. Even though this figure is less than Dhurandhar 2, the film is doing well in its category.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Youth box office collection

If we compare both films, the Tamil version of Dhurandhar 2 is not doing that well. According to reports, the Tamil version of Dhurandhar earned just Rs 0.50 crore on its 17th day, which is much less than the collection of Youth. According to this, Youth is ahead at the Tamil box office.

However, if we talk about the overall collection, Dhurandhar 2 is still far ahead and has broken many big records. The total collection of the film is increasing rapidly, and it may soon cross the 1000 crore mark. At the same time, Youth is also performing well at their level and winning the hearts of the audience.

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