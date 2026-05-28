Amid Ranveer Singh's Don 3 controversy, know why Mika was banned in 2019 and what made Rakhi Sawant support Dhurandhar star

Ongoing controversy between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar continues to get intense by the day.

In 2023, an announcement was made that had Ranveer Singh as the new Don. For the unversed, the role was made popular first by Amitabh Bachchan and then by Shah Rukh Khan. The announcement video was impressive, and the casting looked interesting. Farhan Akhtar was helming it, and Don 3 appeared to be another blockbuster. However, three years later, Ranveer and Farhan have had biggest fallouts. The FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. Reason? Farhan had approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April. Ranveer was sent several notices by the body to which the actor replied that the body was not the ‘appropriate forum’ to talk about their contractual issues.

FWICE President Ashoke Pandit held a press conference to explain the motive behind the decision. “As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it. Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh: one every 10 days, inviting him to engage with us, and three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response. Since we received no response, we collectively decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision our Federation has taken. The moment we announced the press conference, we received an email from Mr Singh stating that this matter did not fall within our jurisdiction and that we had no authority to interfere in it. We took note of his stance and decided to proceed accordingly,” Ashoke Pandit said.

What has Mika Singh said on Ranveer Singh's ban?

While supporting Ranveer, Mika reportedly said, “Ranveer Singh is a fantastic actor and a lovely human being. We should support talent instead of creating controversies around films before release.”

Why was Mika Singh banned by FWICE?

In 2019, Mika was banned by the FWICE. Reason? The singer had performed at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) had made the decision to boycott Mika. Several videos of Mika as he performed at the wedding event of former Pakistan Prime Minister, Pervez Musharraf’s relative went viral on August 8, 2019. Mika clarified his stance during a press conference. He said, “The timing was wrong that I went there because the decision on Article 370 has just been taken. I called the federation and told them that this was a mistake. I apologise for the mistake and I won't repeat it again. I got a visa, so I went (to Pakistan). If you get a visa, you will go, too.” After meeting the top authorities at the FWICE, ban of Mika was lifted after almost a week.

What did Rakhi Sawant say?

Rakhi Sawant was quick to tak a dig at filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and said that the controversy was being used to draw attention to the film.

While speaking to paparazzi in Mumbai, she said, "Main condemn karti hoon. Jin logon ne Ranveer ko ban kiya hai... mujhe bahut gussa aa raha hai. Kyunki woh superstar hai, Ranveer par har banda jalta hai. Inke pichwade mein takat hai toh Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye, mere bhai ko. Ek-ek ko uda kar Salman bhai band baja dega. Ranveer apni mehnat se aaya hai, Deepika (Padukone) aur Ranveer dono apni mehnat se aaye hain."

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