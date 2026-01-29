Amid Ranveer Singh's EXIT from Don 3, Farhan Akhtar shifts focus to Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina?

According to the latest reports, Farhan Akhtar has decided to shift his focus from Don 3 to his much-hyped film Jee Le Zaraa. Read on to know more.

After the success of his last film, Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has reportedly opted out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Earlier, actors Vikrant Massey and Kiara Advani had also walked out of the film. In such a situation, social media and the film industry have intensified speculation that Don 3 has probably been stopped for the time being. Some reports also suggested that Shah Rukh Khan might return as the don, but only if Atlee directs the film. In the midst of all these discussions, new reports have now emerged.

Farhan Akhtar to revive Jee Le Zaraa

According to the latest reports, Farhan Akhtar has decided to shift his focus from Don 3 to his much-hyped film Jee Le Zaraa. The film was announced in the year 2021 and stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. It is being said that all three actresses are very excited about this film and the talks have started again. The film is considered special for Farhan as it is a female-driven story and is based on friendship and journey.

When will Jee Le Zaara movie shooting start?

In December, Farhan Akhtar himself had said that it was very difficult for him to meet the dates of Alia, Katrina, and Priyanka for Jee Le Zaraa. The film was delayed due to various schedules and international commitments. However, now, according to reports, the script of the film is fully read,y and if the dates of the three actresses are matched, the shooting of the film can start in the second half of 2026. Sources say that all the actors are keen to do the film, just a common time slot is left to be worked out.

Why did Farhan Akhtar decide to push Jee Le Zaara instead of Don 3?

On the other hand, it is being said about Don 3 that its casting is a long and important process. That's why Farhan has decided to give time to that project for the time being. According to a source, Farhan felt that while the work on Don 3 is taking time to progress, it would be right to push Jee Le Zaraa during this time. So he has again started talks with the old team and is trying to get the film on track.

