A few days ago, Jacqueline Fernandez's pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral on social media. There were reports that the actress might get arrested soon in connection with Rs. 200 crore money laundering case and ED (Enforcement Directorate) had summoned her for questioning. It was said that Sukesh had given expensive gifts to Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi. Today, Jacqueline appeared before ED in Delhi for a round of questioning. Earlier, also the actress was grilled by the ED at least twice in this case. Because of this interrogation, Jacqueline's work is surely affected.

She was supposed to be a part of Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour, however, there were reports that the actress won't be able to go for the tour and Daisy Shah will replace her. But, Salman's recent tweet makes us wonder whether Jacqueline is still a part of the Da-Bangg Tour.

The actor today shared a promotional video of the show on Twitter. The video features Jacqueline, and Salman has also tagged her in the tweet. He tweeted, "Hello Riyadh .. hope to c u all on 10th Dec at the International Arena Parade Zone… @Turki_alalshikh @RiyadhSeason @theJAEvents @patel_jordy #AdilJagmagia @SohailKhan @BeingSalmanKhan @TheShilpaShetty @Asli_Jacqueline @PDdancing @saieemmanjrekar @GuruOfficial #AayushSharma."

It will be interesting to see whether Jacqueline will get a clean chit from ED and if she will be able to be a part of the Da-bangg Tour or not. Apart from Salman and Jacqueline, celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Prabhudeva, Saiee Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa, Aayush Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Sunil Grover are also a part of the tour.

Talking about Jacqueline’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like Attack, Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Vikrant Rona. She recently wrapped up a schedule of Ram Setu in Daman.