Amid reports of being ousted of Baiju Bawra, Deepika Padukone shares emotional post on being Sanjay Leela Bhansali's muse

Reports have been doing the rounds of the industry that has lost her leading role in 's upcoming film Baiju Bawra for demanding equal remuneration as that of her husband , who has been roped in to play the titular character on screen. Amid the speculations, Deepika has penned a heartfelt note for Bhansali on completing glorious 25 years in the industry.

She began her note by talking about how she made her Bollywood debut with which clashed with Bhansali's at the box office. Having worked with Bhansali in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Padmaavat, Deepika said that she had thought she would never be good enough to become a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse.

"9th November 2007. My debut film Om Shanti Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. And as grateful as I was (And I still am...I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough...to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse," Deepika wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

She recalled how Bhansali came to meet her and offered her a role while she was bed-ridden. "Fast forward to 2012. I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying "Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you". I said, "What?!". They said, "Yes! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you". "I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can't get out of bed right now!" I said. The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!"

Talking about her collaboration over the past few years, Deepika added, "What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short of an 'iconic partnership' I believe. And together we've created 'iconic characters'. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever!

"What I cherish even more though, is the influence our collaboration has had on me personally. I say this without a shadow of a doubt that I wouldn't be half the person I am today if it wasn't for Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

"As he embarks on the next phase of this most incredible journey, I look forward to creating many more memorable and iconic characters together, but more importantly, I wish him good health, peace of mind, and happiness...always!"

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83 alongside Ranveer as Kapil Dev, 's directorial Fighter opposite , YRF's Pathan with and , Nag Ashwin’s next with , the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside , ’s next untitled project also starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi and in the retelling of from Draupadi's view point.