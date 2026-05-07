Amid Sangli CHEATING case, Palash Muchhal visits Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji Temples: 'Jahan sar jhuka, wahan sukoon mila'

Palash Muchhal shared photos from his visit to Rajasthan's famous temples amid ongoing cheating and caste abuse allegations. A case has reportedly been filed against the singer under cheating and SC/ST Act provisions.

Singer and composer Palash Muchhal, who has been facing serious heat over the past few days due to allegations of cheating and caste-based abuse, recently shared some photos from his visit to two famous temples in Rajasthan. In the posts, Muchhal can be seen offering prayers at Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar Balaji. He captioned the images with a peaceful note: “Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila.” He also mentioned the temples he visited — “Khatu Shyam Ji – Salasar Balaji – Jeevan Mata Ji.” However, he chose to turn off the comments section on the post, which comes at a time when the controversy surrounding him is still very much alive.

Case filed against Palash Muchhal against...

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, a case has been registered against Muchhal under charges of cheating as well as provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint was filed by Vidnyan Mane, who is reportedly a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

What is the accusation against Muchhal?

Mane has accused Muchhal of taking Rs 25 lakh as an investment for a film project and then failing to return the money. The complaint includes details about supposed caste-based discriminatory language that was spoken during their interactions.

Muchhal uses this temple visit to find spiritual tranquility because legal issues against him continue to proceed. His spiritual journey has attracted attention yet the primary accusations against him continue to develop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

What did the complainant say?

As per NDTV, the complainant said in the statement, "On November 22, 2025, when he was in Sangli, I, along with my friends, met him in person. During this meeting, we realised that we had been deceived. At the same time, he made deeply offensive and casteist remarks about a particular community, which I have detailed in my FIR, as they are not appropriate to repeat publicly."

All about the Sangli cheating case

In January 2026, Vidnyan Mane approached the Sangli Superintendent of Police and submitted an application seeking an FIR against Palash Muchhal.

The complaint states that the two parties first met in Sangli on December 5, 2023. Mane had expressed interest in investing in films, and Muchhal allegedly told him that he could come on board as a producer for his upcoming project titled Nazaria.

Muchhal made a profit guarantee to Mane which promised him Rs 12 lakh for his investment of Rs 25 lakh after the film debuted on OTT platforms. He also offered him a role in the film. The two met a couple more times after that, and by March 2025, Mane claims he had handed over a total of Rs 40 lakh to Muchhal.

However, the project never got completed. When Mane asked for his money back, he allegedly received no response. Left with no choice, he eventually approached the Sangli police to file a formal complaint.

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