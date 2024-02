Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 48th birthday recently and the star is elated to get all the love, but he loves to celebrate his birthday with his loved ones his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Lately, Bachchan has been making headlines due to the feud between them. There was also a strong buzz that Abhishek and Aishwarya are heading for separation due to having indifferent views over family. The actor recently in his interview squashed all the separation rumours with his wife by calling her a terrific mother. Also Read - These pictures of Shweta Bachchan with Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan prove their bond is unbreakable

Abhishek Bachchan is in awe of his wife Aishwarya and he adores the way she looks after their daughter Aaradhya and calls her the centre of their universe. In an interview with Times network, he said," Its for Aaradhya that the day becomes special… I like to spend my birthday with my family if I can. But it wouldn’t be a happy birthday for me if I’m not working. Aaradhya is the “center of our universe". Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s formal birthday wish for Abhishek Bachchan makes netizens wonder what's the matter with them

Giving Aishwarya the credit for their wonderful life, Junior B added," All credit to Aishwarya for being a terrific mother. Fatherhood has completely changed my outlook on life. Bringing a child into the world changes all your priorities. I am sure every parent would agree."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's special wish for Abhishek Bachchan on his 48th birthday

The star wife took her Instagram and wished her husband all the love, peace, and calm in his life. Many thought it was just an informal wish. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen inwhich has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for 16 years now.