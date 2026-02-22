Amid Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Salim Khan, his old statement on Salman Khan's father goes VIRAL; it reveals...

On February 21, Shah Rukh Khan was seen at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The superstar had visited the hospital to check on Salim Khan's health.

Salman Khan's father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on February 17. Several Bollywood celebrities and friends from the industry were seen visiting the hospital to check on Salim Khan's health. The news of Salim Khan's unexpected hospitalization left his fans shocked and worried. Salim's wives Sushila and Helen, sons Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and daughters Alvira and Arpita have been visiting the hospital. On February 21, Salman's friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the hospital.

As evident from the viral video which was shared by ANI, Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious vehicle was seen moving towards the hospital.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say about Salim Khan?

As news of Salim Khan’s hospitalization continues to make headlines, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral. In the aforementioned viral chat, the actor was quick to thank the legendary writer and his family. While speaking to IANS back in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan.” The actor also recollected and shared how the Khan family welcomed him when he was just an unknown struggler in Mumbai. “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman Khan’s place, where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.” Shah Rukh Khan had started his journey with TV shows before gained massive love and adulation as India's biggest superstar. He kicked off his journey in Bollywood with the 1992 hit film Deewana.

Why is Salman Khan's family 'displeased" with Lilavati doctor?

Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he reportedly suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Even as initial reports about his health started making headlines, Dr Jalil Parkar, who has been overseeing his treatment, spoke to the media. He had confirmed that the screenwriter was stable, but put on ventilator support. According to a source close to the family informed Variety India that the family wasn't happy with it. "Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers." The source also revealed that the family was quick in putting forth their concerns directly to the hospital authorities. Source added, "Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor's public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more