Shehnaaz Gill is a real-life phoenix, like Salman Khan, who at the trailer launch of her debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan asked her to move on, but practically, the girl moved on long ago and is making waves, and yes, it will take time for her to move on emotionally, and that's understood. While there are a lot of reports of her being in love with her co-star Raghav Juyal and living together, these reports are going viral all thanks to their joint Instagram fan page, which has been claiming that they have been together for more than a year now. But Shehnaaz hasn't spoken a word on it; only once has she strongly reacted to the rumours of her relationship with Raghav and called them baseless.

Watch the viral video of Shehnaaz Gill father talking about the actress losing her interest in marraige after Sidharth Shukla's death.

And now this old video of Shehnaaz Gill's has been resurfaced online; it shows him speaking about how Sana has lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla's death and she is only focused on her work and just work. Bollywood Life had also exclusively told you about how Shehnaaz is a changed person today and that she is only focused on her work and nothing more. This workaholic Shehnaaz often leaves her parents worried about her.

While Shehnaaz Gill too has admitted to losing interest in marriage on her show during her chat with Bhuvan Bam, Shehnaaz is on a mission to become the most successful actress of her time, and she is taking it one step at a time. The girl is awaiting to see the response to her big Bollywood debut film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress is going all out for the promotions of the film, soon she will be seen on Kapil Sharma's show as well along with the entire star cast of the film.