Amid Tamannaah Bhatia's VIRAL statement on dance number criticism, know why a South superstar had once apologised to her

Tamannaah Bhatia addressed the debate around glamorous dance numbers, saying she isn't bothered by criticism. The actress also reflected on the lasting impact of songs like Aaj Ki Raat and her growing presence in blockbuster party tracks.

In an industry where dance numbers often spark debates, Tamannaah Bhatia seems refreshingly unbothered by the noise surrounding the portrayal of leading ladies in item songs. While recent controversies, like the backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes in Peddi that forced the makers to apologise, or Rashmika Mandanna’s moves in the Pushpa 2 song Peelings, have kept the conversation alive, Tamannaah has continued to own her space with confidence. Even her own songs like Aaj Ki Raat, Ghafoor, and Kaavaalaa did get scrutinized a bit, but the actress stays unfazed, like, nothing really shakes her.

Glamorous dance sequences have always been a kind of staple in Indian cinema. From Zeenat Aman’s sizzling performance in Qurbani to Madhuri Dixit’s legendary Ek Do Teen, these numbers kind of leave behind lasting cultural moments. Still, the purpose and the way these songs are staged keep splitting opinions.

Tamannaah: The most sought-after actress for party numbers

Tamannaah has become one of the most sought-after names for special songs in both South and Hindi cinema. She reportedly charges a hefty fee for these tracks, which she simply refers to as “party numbers.”

What did Tamannaah say on doing party numbers?

"I didn’t consciously intend this to be a commercial model, but if it becomes one, I don’t mind," she said in a recent interview. “You have to be the hero of your own story and support yourself,” the Baahubali star added.

Tamannaah's viral statement on dance numbers

She has also spoken about the lasting impact these songs can have. "A special song is not just about dance, it carries emotion too. Creating a lasting impact in just a few minutes on screen is an art. Films may fade from memory, but songs often stay forever."

In 2025, videos of toddlers dancing to Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 went viral and triggered discussions. When asked about the influence of such songs on children, Tamannaah responded with a practical and light-hearted take.

"I can't tell you the number of mothers that have called me up and said, 'My child will eat food only if he hears Aaj Ki Raat'. Because bacche apne diaper mein aise aise hil rahe hote hai (moves side to side)."

When the host expressed concern about mothers, she added, "Mummyo ka concern hai ki bacche khana kha rahe hai ya nahi? Priorities hote hai. Ek aadh saal mein unko kaunse lyrics samajh mein aayenge (Mothers' concerns are whether their kids are eating properly or not. There are priorities. What lyrics will they understand at the age of one)? There is music. We forget films, we remember the songs. It's the fact."

On the work front, Tamannaah has an exciting lineup for 2026 and 2027, including Ragini 3, Maria IPS, Purushan, Vvan, a V. Shantaram biopic, and a yet-to-be-titled film opposite Ajay Devgn.

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