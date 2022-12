The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was fuming with anger after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's rude remark at the IFFI 2022. Within no time, the entire cast and crew of The Kashmir Files stood strong and supported their film, and spoke their hearts out about the controversy. Amid the ongoing controversy, director Vivek has recently announced another film The Kashmir Files Unreported wherein he wishes to bring out the whole truth in front of everyone. Also Read - Before The Kashmir Files; Sanju, Thackeray and more movies that were slammed as propaganda films

In an interview with a channel, Vivek said that he is determined now and is keen on making an official announcement soon. He further said that as a filmmaker he has several stories and truths from which he can make 10 films. He even added saying that he will bring the film this year.

For the uninitiated, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files 'propaganda, and vulgar-shocking film'. Nadav said that after watching the film they were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files and felt that it was the vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section for IFFI 2022. Meanwhile, Vivek shared a cryptic video on his social media amid the controversy and was heard saying that if urban Naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel prove any single shot or dialogue not completely true he will quit filmmaking.

The Kashmir Files was released in theatres and the movie broke all box-office records. The film as helmed by and starred , and in lead roles. The storyline of the film was all about the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the valley.