Post the humongous success of URI: The Surgical Strike, has got on every director's list. He has many films in kitty thus running on a pretty tight schedule. Amidst his many projects, the The Immortal Ashwatthama seemed to be pretty interesting. Helmed by URI director Aditya Dhar, Vicky Kaushal was to become a superhero for this one. But!

If the latest reports are anything to go by, this film has been shelved. A report in Etimes states that The Immortal Ashwatthama has now been shelved because of budget constraints. Earlier, reports had it that the film is suffering a delay due to the lockdown imposed by the government following the COVID-19 crisis. But now, the reports of film getting shelved has shocked his fans.

Vicky Kaushal had been prepping hard to play a superhero in this one. The actor was said to be learning horse riding, archery and more for the same. He even beefed up a little to look like his character. However, now all his efforts seem to have gone in vain. But we still have hopes to see Vicky as a superhero as no official announcement has been made.

Currently, Vicky Kaushal is busy shooting for Mr Lele along with . It was just yesterday that Kiara had shared pictures from shooting. He also has Sardar Udham Singh in the pipeline.

Vicky Kaushal is also ruling the headlines because of his alleged engagement with rumoured girlfriend . Gossip mills went berserk with the rumours of them having a secret roka ceremony. Vicky's father reacted to the news and stated that these reports are not true. Even Katrina Kaif's team denied all these reports.