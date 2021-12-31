A couple of days ago, Yellow Alert was announced in Delhi due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, and the theatres have been shut there. In many other states, the night curfew has been announced because of which the late evening and night shows have been canceled. and starrer Jersey was slated to release today, but the makers decided to postpone it looking at the current situation. Now, recently took to Twitter to urge Delhi government to allow cinemas to operate in the state, and he is being trolled for it on social media. Also Read - Liger First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda turns into a BEAST, SHOUTS 'Waat Laga Denge'

Karan tweeted, "We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe."

Well, Karan's tweet has not gone down well with the netizens and they are trolling him left, right and center. A Twitter user wrote, "This illogical person has 0% capability of releasing his nonsense movies on OTT. Coz he is pretty sure that nobody would spare one's internet for it. So trying his level best to make it into theatre. @karanjohar."

Another user tweeted, "Are you serious while passing this statement?? Why don’t you take your kids and family everyday to cinemas. Are you only worried about your movies not about nations safety. Kuch Acha nhi bol paate aap toh bekaar toh mat bolo."

A Twitter user tagged Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and wrote, "Kejriwal ji @ArvindKejriwal ji Apko jhaadu ki kasam hai agar ek bhi cinema khola toh. Don’t risk delhi people lives, covid cases are already increasing. These producers are businessmen and they don’t value people lives. BW main koi marta hai ye tab bhi khamosh rehte hai..!!"

Meanwhile, today Karan shared the first glimpse of his production venture Liger. He tweeted, "Presenting the #LigerFirstGlimpse - packed with action & thrill. This is just the beginning, we'll see you in cinemas on 25th August, 2022! #Liger #VaatLagaDenge."