Amid threats to Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Aayush Sharma, FWICE calls for URGENT meeting with CM Fadnavis

Although the immediate targets may be celebrities, FWICE noted that the impact goes well beyond those in the public eye. In addition to other professionals, the federation represents backstage crew, artists, technicians, and daily wage workers.

As security concerns continue to grow throughout the state's entertainment industry, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) requested an urgent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the growing threats to movie stars. FWICE has written to CM Devendra Fadnavis, requesting an urgent appointment to discuss the worsening situation, in light of several celebrities receiving death threats and experiencing security scares.

What did FWICE write in the letter to CM?

The film workers' body noted in its letter what it called an increasing atmosphere of fear in the business. “In recent days, several eminent and renowned personalities from the film, television, and digital media industry have reportedly received threats and have been subjected to alarming security scares,” the letter stated.

For those employed in the industry, the body cautioned that recurrent incidents of this nature, whether direct or indirect, raise serious questions regarding the suitability of the current safety framework.

Ripple effect goes far beyond...

The ripple effect goes far beyond those in the spotlight, according to FWICE, even though high-profile actors may be the immediate targets. Artists, technicians, daily wage workers, backstage crew, and other professionals with and without skills are all represented by the federation. It stated that thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on continuous production schedules are directly impacted by any disruption involving well-known individuals.

“The prevailing environment of fear is beginning to affect shooting schedules, production planning, and overall morale within the industry,” the body wrote, highlighting how the situation is hampering routine functioning across sets and studios.

Aayush Sharma gets a threatening email

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's husband, actor Aayush Sharma, recently got a threatening email. The case of Aayush follows actor Ranveer Singh getting a similar threat. A threatening voice message demanding crores of rupees was sent to the Dhurandhar star via WhatsApp.

