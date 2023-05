Shah Rukh Khan’s sun Aryan Khan launched his clothing line, Dyavol.x and it's already a hit, despite all the backlash. The superstar took to his Instagram and informed followers that they are sold out and will soon be back with the ride, and it is only the produce moment for the father. The Pathaan star was directed by his son Aryan Khan in this endorsement, and the fans went gaga seeing this father-son duo together. But we definitely missed them in one frame. While Aryan’s clothing brand is a huge hit, it faced a lot of criticism from the netizens for being outrageously expensive; the t-shirt was priced at 24k and one jacket was priced at 2 lakh, and many laymen said that even if they sell their kidneys, they cannot afford their clothes. Also Read - Salman Khan takes a break from signing new films; relooking at his choices post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

The demands of the clothes were so high that the company's website crashed down. Reportedly only 30 jackets were out which had Shah Rukh Khan's autograph and the fans went gaga over it. While Aryan Khan was all praise for his a dad as he worked with him for the first time ever.

But Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following, as does Aryan Khan, and the fact that his clothing sold out in just one day only shows the stardom this father and son enjoy. Not only SRK, but even thanked the fans for making the clothing brand a big hit and informed them that it was sold out. Aryan Khan will soon make his Bollywood debut with the Stardom series on OTT as a director. The series will have six episodes, and ever since the news came out, the fans have been thrilled to witness the magic of the superstar's son's direction.