Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are the most popular alleged couple in the town. Ever since UAE cricketer Chirag Suri revealed the news of them getting married, fans are going frenzy and want the alleged lovers to make an official announcement. Amid the news of Sara Tendulkar's marriage news with Shubman Gill is spreading like wildfire on the internet, the star cricketer's daughter was spotted in town wearing beautiful Indian attire. Sara flashed a million-dollar smile to the paparazzi as she was clicked by them in the town, and fans cannot get over her beauty in Indian attire and are calling her the prettiest.

Watch the video of Sara Tendulkar making heads turn with her gorgeous beauty in Indian attire amid wedding rumours with Shubman Gill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sara was seen attending the semi-final match of India vs. New Zealand, and fans called her andthe lady lucks for their men. Sara's association with cricket is known to all, and whenever there is a match in Wankhede, the girl makes sure she goes to the stadium and witnesses the game.

Sara Ali Khan indirectly hinted at Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill being with each other.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan made her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, where the actress was quizzed about the rumours of dating cricketer Shubman Gill, which she hilariously denied, indirectly hinting at Sara Tendulkar dating Shubman. And this grabbed a lot of attention. Sara Ali Khan strongly refused the dating rumours with Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are not making it official until they get married.

Shubman and Sara have strong followers on social media, where they claim that the alleged lovebirds are not making it official until they get hitched.