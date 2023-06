Adipurush was released on 16th June 2023 and was highly criticized by netizens. Despite all the controversies and backlash, Prabhas starrer had the biggest opening at the box office. It had a strong business on the first weekend as well. Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that Nitesh Tiwari is making a film titled Ramayana on the same line and Om Raut who directed Adipurush is not insecure. Also Read - Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna slams Om Raut; feels Prabhas starrer is an insult to Ramayana

Om Raut is not angry with for making a film soon after Adipurush. In fact, he has shown support for the director making a film on the same subject as he did. Nitesh Tiwari recently announced that he will make a film on the Hindu epic Ramayana with the likes of and . The real-life couple is reported to star in the movie as the mythological pair Ram and Sita. Adipurush also based on Ramayana starred as Raghava and as Janki.

In an interview with India Today, director Om Raut appreciated filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. He also quoted that the more films are made on Ramayana the better. Calling him a good friend of his Om said he is a good director and has seen his work. Talking about his film he stated it is the finest films that our nation has made. He said that everything about the film is phenomenal including , the actors, writings, and the direction. He isn't miffed that another film is being made on Ramayan which can be a big competition to Adipurush.

Om Raut is instead looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt. He said, as many films we make on Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram, and everything on Rama, I think we will all root for that film or any other film that anybody is making.” He quotes that it's the greatest history of our country and it's very important. He thinks that they have to tell it as many times as they can, and as many people as possible should see the film.

Adipurush directed by Om Raut is produced under the banners of T-Series. The movie earned Rs 140 crore on its release day. And with just two days it has made a collection of Rs 240 crore. The film based on the epic Ramayana stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, , Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage as the main characters.