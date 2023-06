The business of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush might have picked up on Saturday and Sunday, but it fell down on Monday again. The makers reduced the prices of tickets even more just recently. However, the expected business is not what one might have thought it would do. And in the middle of it all, the OG Ramayan is going to air on TV. Yes, you read that right. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan which starred Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman is going to be telecast on TV again. Also Read - Adipurush box office Day 11: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s film plunges to the lowest on second Monday

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to be telecast on TV again

Well, the audience is too angry and also the ones who starred in the adaptations of Ramayan before are very miffed with Om Raut-directed Adipurush. Though the Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer only depicts the Yuddha Kand, there has been backlash over a lot of things. And now, the old Ramayan is being brought back on TV. Shemaroo TV will bring back the OG Ramayan of Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri to name a few. It will be broadcast on Shemaroo TV from 3rd July at 7:30 pm. The official handle of Shemaroo shared the video promo of the same: Also Read - Adipurush debacle fails to dent Prabhas' ambition, signs another big ticket film

Watch the OG Ramayan promo video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemaroo TV (@shemaroo.tv)

Arun Govil lashes out at Adipurush

Arun Govil's statement on Adipurush grabbed headlines in entertainment news a couple of days ago. He slammed the makers for modernising it and making it look like 'Hollywood Ki Cartoon'. He asked about the need to adapt the movie again. He also slammed the language used, before it was changed by the makers. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Om Raut find support from Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest, lauds attempt to make a 'devotional film'

Dipika Chikhlia's take on Adipurush kiss controversy

Adipurush courted controversy before the movie was released when Om Raut kissed Kriti Sanon on the cheeks at the Tirumala Tirupathi Temple during their promotional tour. Dipika said that today's generation of actresses couldn't live the character as they did back in the day. She even questioned why the movie is being adapted every couple of years. She said no one can replicate what they did years ago.

Sunil Lahri SLAMS Adipurush

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, he expressed his disappointment after watching the movie. The actor said that the damage is done and called it hurtful and painful since it is an Indian adaptation.