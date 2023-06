Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has been getting a lot of flak online. The Om Raut film depicts the Yuddha Kand from Ramayan but there have been many complaints from fans about the portrayal, characterization, dialogues and more of the film. And amidst this all, there have been two more updates about Ramayana. The OG Ramayan on TV, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is being brought back on Shemaroo TV. Also, there is Nitesh Tiwari who is planning to make Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. There's also Sita The Incarnation of Kangana Ranaut. Sunil Lahri has opened up on the same. Also Read - Adipurush: Vibhishan aka Siddhant Karnick says ‘need to show gods are cooler that superheroes’ while film struggles to breathe at box office

Sunil Lahri opens up on Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in Ramayan

Well, in the latest interview, the OG Ramayan's cast member Sunil Lahri has opened up on Adipurush, Ramayan's comeback and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film. It is said that Nitesh Tiwari is going to make the grandest-ever film based on Ramayan. A grand cast, an amazing VFX team and humungous sets will be created for the magnum opus. Sunil said that they both are very good actors and will do justice to the subject. Lahri says that Ranbir is a good choice for the role of Lord Ram and can deliver a good performance. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon's old interview praising Om Raut as a genius, technologically sound filmmaker gets heavily roasted

He is also all praise for Alia Bhatt but adds that she would have done a great job had she portrayed the role of Site five years ago. Sunil Lahri clarified that it is his personal opinion but he feels that Alia has changed in the last few years. He adds, "I am not sure how convincing she will look as Sita now." Also Read - Amidst Adipurush debacle, Ramanand Sagar's OG Ramayan starring Dipika Chiklia, Arun Govil to be broadcast on TV again [Check Deets]

Sunil Lahri on thoughts of the portrayal of Laksman in Adipurush

Sunny Singh of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame played the role of Lakshman in Adipurush. When asked about his reaction to the same, he said that the characters were not very well defined. He also talked about the expressions on the face of Ram and Lakshman, played by Prabhas and Sunny. He said that they both (Ram and Lakshman) had very different personalities but in Adipurush, they both seemed to have the same expressions. Sunil adds that almost every character looked non-defined.

Ramayan is going to be telecast on Shemaroo TV from 3rd July at 7:30 pm.