Amidst Akshay Kumar's apology, Ajay Devgn defends stars promoting pan masala brands

An advertisement featuring , and had recently gone viral. It showed Akshay joining Ajay and Shah Rukh Khan in promoting a pan masala brand by endorsing its elaichi. It is a form of surrogate advertisement. However, Akshay received a heavy backlash for it. The star was slammed by the netizens for signing a deal with a pan masala brand. Later, Akshay Kumar stepped out of the deal and even extended an apology to his fans. Amidst this, Ajay Devgn has now shared his views on stars promoting the pan masala brand.

The star is currently on his toes promoting his upcoming film Runway 34. The actor was recently asked to share his views on the same. To this, Ajay stated that "It is a personal choice" of the star to promote it or not. Further, he also questioned why the product is still being sold if it is considered to be so 'wrong'. He was quoted saying, "When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don't want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

In his apology, Akshay Kumar stated that he was affected by the reaction of fans and that for all the money earned through this endorsement, he will donate. He said, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."