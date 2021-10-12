Earlier this month, 's son got arrested by NBC for his alleged involvement in the drug case. While we several targeting SRK, Akhil Katyal backed the actor by sharing a powerful and strong poem on him, which reads in English translation, “Sometimes he is Rahul, sometimes Raj. Sometimes Charlie and sometimes Max. He is Surinder, he is Harry too. He is Devdas, he is also Veer. He's Ram, he's Mohan, he's Kabir. He is Amar, he is Samar. Rizwan, and Jehangir. Perhaps this is why it bothers some folks that all of Hindustan resides in Shah Rukh Khan.” Also Read - Aryan Khan arrest: Distraught Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan make multiple calls to check on son's health; having sleepless nights

Yassss …how beautifully n aptly put… ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai! ❤️ @iamsrk https://t.co/jVnDvKpVdX — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) October 11, 2021

“Bandhan Hai Rishton Mein⁰Kaaton Ki Taarein Hain⁰Patthar Ke Darwaaze Deewaarein

Belein Phir Bhi Ugti Hain⁰Aur Guchchhe Bhi Khilte Hain⁰Aur Chalte Hain Afsaane⁰Kirdaar Bhi Milte Hain⁰Vo Rishtey Dil Dil Dil Thay” Love you @iamsrk! Dil se. https://t.co/nhVTmKpyUE — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 11, 2021

His poem instantly went viral on social media and we saw several celebs like Swara Bhasker, Kanika Dhillon and Neeraj Ghaywan lauding him for his words. While Kanika wrote, "Yassss …how beautifully n aptly put… ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai!", Swara tweeted a heart emoticon tagging Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier B-Town stars like , , , Sussanne Khan, , , , Raj Babbar, and others showed their support on Shah Rukh Khan on social media. Moreover, was also seen rushing to upon receiving the news. Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody, after which the Court rejected his bail plea. His next bail hearing will happen tomorrow.