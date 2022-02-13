's granddaughter recently shared a series of pictures of herself on her Instagram page. Navya teased her upcoming project with United Nations Women in India and captioned the post as, “#ThatsWhatStreeSaid. Coming soon. Stay tuned.” In the pictures, Navya's snap looked like snippets from a video recording. Navya was seen smiling as she posed with a drawing in her hand. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Recently, there were rumours of the Gehraiyaan actor dating the star kid. If reports are to be believed then the actor Siddhant is in a serious relationship with Navya. Also Read - Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan with her 'Don't sell trash pls' statement?

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and completed her graduation in 2020. She earlier opened up about not wanting to pursue a career in acting. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya was quoted saying, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda." In 2020, Navya launched Aara Health and has been associated with it. She even started Project Naveli, an NGO to promote gender equality.

In 2019, Siddhant said that he was in a serious relationship with someone and said that the two started off as friends. During the interview, he said that she was linked to the industry but not an actress. Well, if reports of Navya and Siddhant dating seems to be true, then they are the new couple in the tinsel town.

Siddhant's film Gehraiyaan was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. The film features , and Dhairya Karwa in main roles. Siddhant will be next seen in Phone Bhoot alongside and . He also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in his kitty.