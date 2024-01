Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is now legally separated from her husband Shoaib Malik. Recently, Shoaib got married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed in a private ceremony. Shoaib was accused of being involved in multiple affairs while he was married to Sania Mirza. When rumours of their separation started circulating on social media, many believed that Shoaib was in a relationship with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. Ayesha recently revealed in an interview how these rumors affected her deeply, to the point where she would experience panic attacks whenever anyone talked about them. Also Read - Amidst Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's divorce, old interview of the cricketer claiming to love women from all over the globe goes viral

Also Read - Shoaib Malik gets trolled after sharing second marriage pics with Sana Javed; netizens say 'Bro just got downgraded' [Check Reactions]

Ayesha Omar recalls nightmare of being linked with Shoaib Malik

Ayesha Omar was recently interviewed by Iffat Umar. During the conversation, Iffat asks to Ayesha about the time when she was linked with former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Ayesha stated that the whole phase was no less than a nightmare for her. She said that people not only linked her with Shoaib but also married her off with him. She recalled that the situation went so out of hand that even her relatives believed that she has secretly married to Shoaib Malik. Ayesha said that she even used to get panic attacks whenever she used to listen or read any link up rumours of her and Shoaib. Also Read - Sania Mirza deletes all pics of Shoaib Malik from her Instagram account; is her marriage over for good?

Rumours of Ayesha Omar dating Shoaib Malik started floating around when the duo shot for a bold photoshoot for a commercial project. Their on screen chemistry looked so tempting that people thought that Shoaib is cheating Sania by being in a relation with Ayesha. However Ayesha has always denied any association with Shoaib apart from professional commitments.