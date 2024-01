Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has officially announced her separation from her husband, Shoaib Malik. Rumours of trouble in their relationship had been circulating in the media for over a year. However, on January 20, 2024, Shoaib Malik posted pictures with Pakistani actress Sana Javed, announcing their marriage. Following this, Sania Mirza's family and team issued a statement on social media, accepting that Sania had divorced Shoaib a couple of months ago. It has been alleged that Sania was fed up with Shoaib's extramarital affairs and hence, after much thought, decided to end her marriage. Amidst all this, an old interview of Shoaib Malik is going viral where he claims to love women all over the world. Also Read - Shoaib Malik gets trolled after sharing second marriage pics with Sana Javed; netizens say 'Bro just got downgraded' [Check Reactions]

Shoaib Malik claims to to love women from all over the globe

The video in question was shot in November 2023 when Shoaib Malik arrived at The Shoaib Akhtar Show 2.0 which is hosted by Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. The duo talked about the highs and lows of their respective cricketing career and how the game shaped them as an individual. During one of the conversation, Akhtar asks Shoaib Malik to name 5 women he likes. Sania Mirza's ex husband cheekily stated that he loves women all over the world. He also emphasized that it would be difficult to take just 5 names as he loves 500 women. Shoaib further stated that he gets along more with women rather than man. Shoaib's statement of loving women all over the world amidst his divorce with Sania will certainly raise a lot of eyebrows. Also Read - Sania Mirza gets a warm welcome in Dubai from Shoaib Malik and friends; all well between the couple now? [Watch Video]

Shoaib Malik - Sana Javed's wedding

Shoaib Malik was allegedly dating Pakistani actress Sana Javed while he was still married to Sania Mirza. Prior marrying Shoaib, Sana married singer Umair Jaswal in the year 2020. The marriage however ended in November 2023. Shoaib married Sana in a private ceremony on 19 January 2024 at her home in Karachi.