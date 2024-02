Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy has become no less than a mystery. While a few clips where Anushka Sharma is seen attending social gatherings along with her husband Virat Kohli show her with a baby bump, few media outlets have also stated that it's too soon to say if the couple is expecting their second child or not. Amidst the speculations, Virat Kohli has been severely bashed by a section of the media for missing out on the important England series as the cricketer has informed the BCCI team he won't be part of the series due to his personal reasons. BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently came out in the cricketer's support and stated that the team is with him. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's second pregnancy news leak and more: 9 times VirUshka's privacy got invaded

BCCI secretary Jay Shah backs Virat Kohli

Ahead of India's third Test against England, Jay, while addressing the media, said that Virat is not a player who backs out from such an important event without any reason. He stated that in his 15 years of his career, Virat has never taken leave for personal reasons, so now if he wants to take leave for his personal issue, he has full right to ask for it. He further mentioned that as a team, they trust their players. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma fans get New Year 2024 treat as adorable pic of Vamika with her little cousins surfaces on the Internet

South African cricketer and Virat Kohli's closest friend AB de Villiers surprised the world when a few weeks ago he confirmed on one of his social media platforms that Virat and Anushka are indeed expecting their second child and hence the cricketer is on leave. However, after a few days of the announcement, AB de Villiers issued a public apology and stated that he lied and how he is really sorry about that. A section of the media stated that AB de Villiers cannot lie about such an important thing. People believe that maybe Anushka is indeed pregnant for the second time but as the couple doesn't want the news to be out, they requested the South African cricketer to retract the statement. It is also rumoured that Anushka is facing some complications in her pregnancy and hence the couple don't want to react to the ongoing speculations.