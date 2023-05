The Kerala Story has got everyone's attention. The film directed by Sudipto Sen called for a major controversy ahead of its release. So much so that people even called for its ban from theatres. The story of the film revolves around three women who are brainwashed and converted to Islam and eventually making them join ISIS. The makers had a tough time getting the film released in the theatres but it emerged victorious as The Kerala Story made massive money at the box office. Some celebrities too spoke against the film calling it 'propaganda'. Now, Naseeruddin Shah has shared his views about films being used as a medium of propaganda. Also Read - Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo: Homi Adajania reveals how Dimple Kapadia came onboard to play Savitri; shares 5 reasons to watch the series [EXCLUSIVE]

talks about living in worrying times

Talking to Indian Express, Naseeruddin Shah who was seen in Taj: Divided by Blood, said that we are living in worrying times and undisguised propaganda is being lapped up. He also said that Muslim hating has become fashionable these days. He was quoted saying, "Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything?" He went on to question the election commission and asked what would have happened if a Muslim leader had asked voters to say ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and vote. Also Read - Welcome 3: Munna Bhai MBBS duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer?

Prior of this, had made it to the headlines for calling The Kerala Story a propaganda film. At IIFA 2023, he said that simply write based on true story at the bottom as logo is not enough. It has to true in real. too echoed the same thoughts and called The Kerala Story a propaganda film. But he mentioned that he is against banning on any film. Also Read - Kuttey Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu's earnest performances fall short in front of a dull and predictable story

Trending Now

All about The Kerala Story

Talking about The Kerala Story, the film has become a blockbuster. The film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at domestic box office and turned out to be the second highest grosser of the year. The film stars , Yogita Bihani and others in pivotal roles. It is produced by . The film managed to making enough money despite its ban in a few states.