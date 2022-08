Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, reportedly, parted ways a couple of weeks ago. Their alleged break-up was the talk of the town for weeks. Though Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never really confirmed their relationship, their frequent outings together, lunch, dinner and movie dates would often keep them in the buzz about their relationship status. Disha has been outspoken about her liking for Tiger, but the latter never revealed his heartfelt thoughts. Disha is also very close to Tiger Shroff's family, especially his sister, Krishna Shroff. Krishna recently opened up on how Disha and Tiger's break-up rumours have affected her relationship with the Ek Villain Returns actress. Also Read - After Kiara Advani, Disha Patani slammed for making security guard hold an umbrella for her; netizens say, ‘Inse umbrella tak nahi pakda jaata’ [View Pics]

Krishna Shroff reveals her equation with Disha after the alleged breakup

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made for the hottest couple in B-town. People started shipping them together ever since they shared screen space with each other. Even Krishna Shroff was supportive of their bond which was rumoured to be of a boyfriend and girlfriend. And now, amidst all the speculations and gossip that have surfaced about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's breakup, Krishna has opened up on how things have affected her bond with the actress. Also Read - Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more go from Pooh to Parvati; shed bold avatars for desi look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ꨄ (@aahmedits)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Why did Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani break up?

In an interview with News18, when asked about the same, Krishna said she and Disha have been together since their formative years. The actress had just been starting out in the industry whereas she was trying to discover herself. Krishna said that she and Disha have always been very supportive of each other. She adds that Disha is one of the few people she calls if she needs help. Krishna adds, "She’s still one of the first few people I’d call if I needed help, and I know she’d be there." Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's breakup has been widely discussed in entertainment news

Well, if reports are anything to go by Disha Patani was ready to take their relationship to the next level. It is being said that Disha was ready for marriage but Tiger kept saying "not now." The beauty was unhappy with all the waiting and the relationship going nowhere. Plus Tiger's excessive focus on fitness and work also affected their relationship, state reports. Well, it is being said that they continue to remain friends.