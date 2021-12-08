Weddings of Bollywood celebrities always grab everyone’s attention. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get married tomorrow, but reports of their wedding were doing the rounds for the past few months. Well, one celeb whose wedding rumours we have been hearing often is Shraddha Kapoor. The actress is reportedly in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha, and the two have also been spotted by paps many times. In the past couple of years, we have read about the two getting married and now, Shraddha’s aunt and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure has given a HINT about her niece’s wedding. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 2: Groom's mother Veena Kaushal plans special Mahila Sangeet for bahurani; Haldi ceremony to begin shortly

Recently, Padmini Kolhapure launched a recreated version of her own song Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara which is sung by her. Shraddha shared the track on Instagram, and Padmini commented on it, "Going to sing on your and Vedika's wedding day." Also Read - Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Sangeet: Groom’s mother Veena’s special gesture for bahu [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

While talking to us about her comment on Shraddha’s post, Padmini stated, “This song has been close to my heart since the day I shot it, and I always desired to sing this song on my daughter's special day. For me, Shraddha and Vedika are like my daughters, not my nieces. I wanted to sing this song at my son's (Priyaank) wedding but since the song wasn't out I couldn’t sing it. I wanted to recreate this video which is close to my heart by showcasing the love between a mother-daughter bond!” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Rohit Shetty decides to SKIP the shaadi despite special invitation! Here’s why

Well, Padmini’s statement about singing the song at her niece’s wedding makes us wonder whether, after Katrina, it’s Shraddha who is all set to become a bride.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Shraddha and Rohan will be getting married soon. While talking to SpotboyE then, Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor had stated, "Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that."