The untimely death of in 2020 had come as a huge shock to his costar . He was so deeply affected by Sushant's death that he wanted to quit the film industry. He was ready to leave, however, came to his aid out of the blue and helped him get change his mindset.

"Chid gaya tha maine. Bada tough hai yeh industry. Mere liye boht badi cheez thi aur hamesha rahegi. Yeh kabhi purana hoga hi nahi. 3-4 months before he passed away, I spoke to someone who knows him and asked for his number. I said I will talk to him because we were all hearing things. There was no number. That person told me he had shut himself completely and his number was changed," Amit told in a podcast.

The actor added that he thought he would just drop by Sushant's house but that person told him not to, so he also did not chase him. He has a sense of guilt inside him about not being able to meet Sushant. He said that though they were not the best of friends, he has immense love for him and , adding that he gets very angry when someone talks ill about them.

Amit then went on to reveal that he tried committing suicide four times in the past between the age of 16 and 18. He said that because of this experience he knows what kind of mindset a suicidal person can have. He said that he is a very strong person now and everything has changed, life is good.

The actor is known for his physical transformation in some of his films like Kai Po Che, Raag Desh, Gold, Barot House, Operation Parindey and web series like Breathe, Jeet Ki Zid and many more. He also made his debut as a voice artiste for the first-ever Hindi audio podcast of Batman, titled Batman Ek Chakravyuh.